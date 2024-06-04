Polymath (POLY) Reaches Market Cap of $73.97 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Polymath has a market cap of $73.97 million and approximately $1,518.33 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00117559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008426 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

