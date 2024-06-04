Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 7,388 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,651 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in First Solar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in First Solar by 6.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in First Solar by 15.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.84.

First Solar Stock Down 2.4 %

FSLR traded down $6.55 on Tuesday, hitting $266.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,618. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $286.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,985 shares of company stock worth $13,559,316 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.