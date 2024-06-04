Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 9,936 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.13% of Brink’s worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BCO traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $102.28. 261,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,960. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

