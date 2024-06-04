Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $12.90 Million Holdings in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,611 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.62% of Indivior worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,011,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,340,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Indivior by 53.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,498,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,339,000 after buying an additional 1,915,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Indivior by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 345,556 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indivior Stock Down 1.6 %

Indivior stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 41,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. Indivior PLC has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,836.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Indivior in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

