Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $17.28 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after buying an additional 190,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,728,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,431,000 after purchasing an additional 153,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KLA by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,496,000 after purchasing an additional 117,584 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

KLA Stock Down 0.5 %

KLA stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $750.56. 465,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $710.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $791.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

