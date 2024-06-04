Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,334.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,243 shares of company stock worth $3,534,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AKAM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.94 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

