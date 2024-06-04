Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $62.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,630.65. The stock had a trading volume of 375,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,566.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,602.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

