Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 12,000 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Pool makes up about 2.1% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.32% of Pool worth $49,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pool by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 463.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,686,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 585.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,988,000 after buying an additional 156,361 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 55.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,852,000 after buying an additional 120,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Pool Stock Down 1.9 %

Pool stock traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $354.09. 251,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.53. Pool Co. has a one year low of $308.45 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

