Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 12,994 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,769,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,914. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded down $15.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.65 and a 200-day moving average of $263.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.62 and a 12-month high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

