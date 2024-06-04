Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 16,609 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,609 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.08% of Qiagen worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QGEN. Citigroup cut their target price on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.95.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.67. 633,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,162. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.42. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

