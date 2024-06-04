Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 93,680 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 93,680 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.05% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,087,066 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after acquiring an additional 204,845 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. 932,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,531. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 117.05%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.