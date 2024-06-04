Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes $26.26 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,259,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Rollins at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,147 shares of company stock worth $692,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

ROL traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. 1,499,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.92. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

