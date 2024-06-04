Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 666 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,136,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,580,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.66. 2,968,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,239,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $440.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.38.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

