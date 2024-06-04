Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. 46,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,689. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.