Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.97. 883,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

