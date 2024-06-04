Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $503,000 Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 31.3% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 261,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 95,269 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. 31,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,751. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.63%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.