Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 1.0% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.77. 546,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,066. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

