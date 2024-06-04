Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $203.62 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $203.62 million and $3.80 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $11.16 or 0.00015811 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011567 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,593.19 or 1.00035195 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012114 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00108445 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004012 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.69417275 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,847,170.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

