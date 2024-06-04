Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.55 and last traded at $58.55. 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the 4th quarter worth $956,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,280.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,208 shares during the last quarter.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

