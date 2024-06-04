Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.55 and last traded at $58.55. 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Articles
