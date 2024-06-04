ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading Down 7%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.38. 6,789,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 10,525,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 12.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,704,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 709,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140,485 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

