Proton Trading 2% Higher This Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $34.99 million and $5.96 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,076,511,440 coins and its circulating supply is 25,779,546,474 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

