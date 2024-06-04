Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 2,840 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 551,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Ratio Wealth Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,132.1% in the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 373,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 367,068 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 89,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 89,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VEA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,843,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.