Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,833,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,162,920. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,678. The firm has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.05 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average of $161.17.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

