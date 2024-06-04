Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Public Storage by 7.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $274.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

