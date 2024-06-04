QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $201.66 and last traded at $203.13. Approximately 1,802,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,878,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.91.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.29 and its 200 day moving average is $158.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,285 shares of company stock worth $9,580,635 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

