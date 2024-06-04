Quantfury Token Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $63.87 million and $2,488.88 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $6.39 or 0.00009060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 6.35692503 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,291.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

