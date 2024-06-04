Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,540 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Skyworks Solutions worth $119,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $226,266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after purchasing an additional 465,223 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,506,000 after purchasing an additional 420,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,951,000 after purchasing an additional 338,838 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,766. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

