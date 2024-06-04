Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Incyte worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Incyte by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Incyte by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,497,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,490. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

