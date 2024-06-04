Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,400,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $631.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $610.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.75. The company has a market cap of $272.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $664.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

