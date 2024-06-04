Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 578.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,034 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.96. 1,729,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,757. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

