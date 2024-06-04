Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,578 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $63,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. 12,519,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,226,270. The company has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

