Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,065 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %

Exelon stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,529,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

