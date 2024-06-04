Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $12.14 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $97.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.