Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $14.10 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,332,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Charter Communications by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,417,000 after purchasing an additional 87,392 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $5.62 on Tuesday, hitting $280.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.72 and its 200-day moving average is $319.47.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

