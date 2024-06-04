Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,561 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Illumina worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Illumina by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.06. 4,033,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $213.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.