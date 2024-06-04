Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,157 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,261.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.97. 1,467,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.02 and a 1 year high of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.44.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,607,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

