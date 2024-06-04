Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,772 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $80,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,952,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,718. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.62. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

