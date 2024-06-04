Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 37,664 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,664 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $197,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.42. 10,052,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,873,087. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.51.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

