Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) Insider Bryan Dorman Sells 17,500,000 Shares

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Dorman sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.62), for a total transaction of A$68,250,000.00 ($45,805,369.13).

Regis Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,599.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Get Regis Healthcare alerts:

Regis Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from Regis Healthcare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Regis Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently -260.00%.

About Regis Healthcare

Regis Healthcare Limited engages in the provision of residential aged care services in Australia. It provides aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services through operation of aged care homes located in Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania, Northern Territory and Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.