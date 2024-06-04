Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $140.32 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. Request has a total market cap of $140.32 million and $3.76 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00011554 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001261 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,352.32 or 1.00004548 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012065 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00107009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004042 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14021083 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,116,068.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.