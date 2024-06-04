Reviewing Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR)

Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development N/A N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 47.28% -7.29% -0.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development N/A N/A -$4.20 million N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $95.95 million 3.23 $33.71 million $1.84 6.74

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Safe and Green Development and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe and Green Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential downside of 12.63%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Safe and Green Development.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT beats Safe and Green Development on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single or multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

