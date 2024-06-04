Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,270 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $29.12. 1,113,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,188. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

