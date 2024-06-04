Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.52% of Health Catalyst worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 440,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $14.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

