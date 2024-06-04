Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 25,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 2.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $64.16. 6,489,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,281,643. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 176.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

