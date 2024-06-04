Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 292,000 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,455,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 56.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,591,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,154 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,976 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 65.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,538,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,480 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Avantor by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 951,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 843,298 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.18. 6,643,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

