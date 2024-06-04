Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 2,000 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $217.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,234. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

