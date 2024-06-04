Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 21,769 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,769 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises about 1.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Natera worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $82,643.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,106 shares of company stock valued at $24,521,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of Natera stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.94. 848,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

