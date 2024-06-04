Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Trims Stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,000 shares during the period. PROCEPT BioRobotics comprises 1.3% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.61% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $160,311.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,244.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,916,303.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,861.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $160,311.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,244.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,651 shares of company stock worth $4,168,073. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.29. 586,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $77.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

