Robert W. Baird Increases ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $367.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $363.00 to $367.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICLR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $343.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $342.56.

ICON Public stock opened at $323.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.54 and its 200 day moving average is $295.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. ICON Public has a one year low of $216.78 and a one year high of $344.77.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth $1,021,000. Motco grew its holdings in ICON Public by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in ICON Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

