Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) versus Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) and Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Roivant Sciences and Notable Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roivant Sciences 0 1 9 0 2.90 Notable Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00

Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 56.77%. Notable Labs has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 660.87%. Given Notable Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Notable Labs is more favorable than Roivant Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Roivant Sciences has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Notable Labs has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Roivant Sciences and Notable Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roivant Sciences $124.79 million 69.29 $4.35 billion $5.06 2.12 Notable Labs $310,000.00 6.59 -$11.26 million N/A N/A

Roivant Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Notable Labs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Notable Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Notable Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Roivant Sciences and Notable Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roivant Sciences 3,484.86% -25.05% -20.98% Notable Labs N/A -54.54% -43.40%

Summary

Roivant Sciences beats Notable Labs on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups. It develops VTAMA, a novel topical for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis; batoclimab and IMVT-1402, the fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting the neonatal Fc receptor across various IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; and RVT-3101, an anti-TL1A antibody for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Notable Labs

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, develops predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient will clinically respond to their actual treatment. Its PPMP is designed to identify and select clinically responsive patients prior to their treatment and enables fast-track therapeutic development in this patient population. The company's pipeline includes Volasertib, a potent Polo-like kinase 1 (PLK-1) inhibitor to induce cell cycle arrest and apoptosis in various cancer cells; and Fosciclopirox, a pro-drug of ciclopirox for acute myeloid leukemia. Notable Labs, Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

